Dubi Tayi Kassi of Basake Holy Stars named goalkeeper of the month for March

Dubi Tayi Kassi of Basake Holy Stars has been named Goalkeeper of the Month for March, edging out strong competition from Gidios Aseako of Dreams FC and Daniel Afadzwu of Karela United FC.

The Basake Holy Stars shot-stopper enjoyed an unbeaten run in four matches, recording two wins and two draws. He was particularly impressive, keeping four consecutive clean sheets during the period, a testament to his outstanding form.

As part of his reward, Kassi will receive a special package from the Ex-Goalkeepers Union, which includes a branded towel, water bottles, and a T-shirt.

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