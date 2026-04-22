Young Apostles Defender Claude Shooting Bortey wins NASCO player of the month for March

Young Apostles defender Claude Shooting Bortey has been named NASCO player of the month for March following an outstanding run of performances.

The Young Apostles star edged out strong competition from Setsofia Aqetey of Vision FC and winger Samuel Okai of Bechem United after scoring three goals and earning one Man of the Match award during the period.

As part of his reward, Claude Bortey will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited, as well as a NASCO double-door bottom-freezer refrigerator.

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