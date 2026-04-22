Dreams FC’s Winfred Dormon scoops NASCO Coach of the month award

Dreams FC head coach Winfred Dormon has been named NASCO Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month for March after an impressive run of form.

Dormon edged out competition from Johnson Smith of Basake Holy Stars FC to claim the award.

He guided Dreams FC through four matches, recording three wins and one draw to remain unbeaten throughout the period.

His team scored six goals and conceded just one, highlighting both their attacking efficiency and defensive solidity.

As part of the recognition, Coach Dormon will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited, along with a NASCO double-door bottom-freezer refrigerator.

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