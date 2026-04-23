Black Queens climb in FIFA rankings

The Black Queens have recorded a positive rise in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, moving up to 59th place globally from their previous 62nd position.

The improvement reflects the team’s recent performances and steady progress on the international stage, signaling renewed momentum within the team.

The rise also highlights the impact of ongoing efforts to strengthen the squad aiming to return to the top tier of global women’s football.

On the continental front, the Black Queens continue to assert its status as one of Africa’s elite teams, currently ranked third in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) standings.

This places Ghana among the leading nations in women’s football on the continent, reinforcing the team’s competitive pedigree.

The latest ranking boost will serve as a confidence injection for the team as we prepare for the upcoming Women’s African cup of Nation (WAFCON) which also serves as qualifiers for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.

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