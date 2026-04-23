Eleven Wonders FC suffer transfer ban

Eleven Wonders FC has been banned from undertaking both domestic and international transfer following the club’s failure to obey the decisions of the Players’ Status Committee (PSC) and an enforcement decision from the Disciplinary Committee.

The club failed to obey the deadline granted them to pay Moses Afriyie, a former assistant coach of the side.

Moses Afriyie informed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that since the ruling was communicated to the parties, Techiman Eleven Wonders FC has neglected and refused to fully pay the said amount though the deadline had elapsed.

The Disciplinary Committee’s Secretary drew Techiman Eleven Wonders FC’s attention to Article 15 (1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code concerning the matter of enforcement of the decisions of the Player Status Committee.

The club was fined and given further extension to pay Moses Afriyie, failing which a transfer ban shall be imposed on the club.

Having failed to obey the decisions, the club is banned in accordance with Article 15 (2) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, until the full payments are settled.

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