Abedi Pele backs Black Galaxies to edge Nigeria in CHAN qualifier

Ghana legend, Abedi Pele, has backed the Black Galaxies ahead of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against Nigeria.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent some golden moment with the players during a friendly exercise at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

He endorsed the team’s efforts after they beat his Nania FC side 1-0 and thumped Northern City 5-0 in two separate friendly matches last Thursday at Prampram.

“It has been a pleasure for me to have this honour to play against you people,” Abedi Pele said.

“What I have discovered is that you have a strong team, strong physically, tech­nically wonderful. So for me, the future is in the making, and the future of Ghana football is in the making.”

The iconic midfielder urged the team to punch above their weight when represent­ing the country at the international stage.

“The reason is, when you are born in this country and you are playing for the national team, the bond, the hunger to succeed, the courage, the determination is paramount. You try to do your possible best and that is what I’m seeing now. Not only physically strong but tactically well organised.

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani’s side have been preparing for the two-legged ties against eternal rivals, Nigeria, for a place at the CHAN tournament in 2025.

The first leg of the tie takes place on December 20-22 in Ghana, before the return leg comes off on December 27-29 in Nigeria.

Ghana eliminated Nigeria to secure qualification to the last edition of the CHAN tournament in Algeria after a post-match penalty shootout following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.

The winner of the two-legged tie will secure their spot in the CHAN 2024 tour­nament to be held in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania next year.

Ghana and Nigeria have a long-stand­ing rivalry which is set to be rekindled in what is expected to be a thrilling two-legged affair. –Ghanafa.org