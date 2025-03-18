Black Stars open camp ahead of Chad, Madagascar World Cup qualifiers

Nine players began training at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday to kick off preparations for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup double-header against Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars will on Friday host Les Sao of Chad in Accra before travelling to face the Barea of Madagascar three days later in qualifiers for the 23rd edition of the quadrennial soccer showpiece to be hosted by Mexico, the USA and Canada next year.

The players included Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Wollacott, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, as well as the local-based trio of Benjamin Asare, Razak Simpson and Kamaradini Mamudu.

Goalkeepers trainer Fatau Dauda working with Joseph Wollacott and Lawrence Ati-Zigi Joseph Wollacott

Led by head coach, Otto Addo, and his assistants, Desmond Ofei and John Paintsil, the team went through some warm-up sessions before breaking into separate groups, with goalkeeper’s trainer, Abdul Fatau Dauda, taking charge of the goalkeepers while the others had a session with the other coaches.

Also in attendance were the team technical advisor Winfred Schaeffer and video analyst, Gregory De Grauwe.

The session opened to the public had a handful of fans in the stands to watch them train alongside the Ghana Supporters Union, who sang and cheered the training party on.

Also there to watch the team train was the acting Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Some fans spoke to Times Sports to express their disappointment at the number of players who had reported for training, noting that with three days to go for the game, their approach to the game was not the best.

“It is disappointing to come here, and all I am seeing is that the technical staff of the team has outnumbered the playing body; this is not a good sign of a serious team,” a fan told this paper.

According to the team’s schedule, they will train today from 5:30pm, which is open to the public, but that of tomorrow will be held behind closed doors.

While Thursday’s session will start at 5pm and be open to the public for the first 15 minutes.

It would be preceded by a pre-match press conference at 4:50pm at the media centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

