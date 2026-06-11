Boakye Agyarko rallies NPP executives in Central Region ahead of Chairmanship bid

Prospective National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has engaged regional and constituency executives of the party in the Central Region as part of his nationwide campaign tour.

The engagements were held in Cape Coast and Winneba on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 bringing together party executives from constituencies across the region.

According to the campaign team of Mr. Agyarko, the first meeting in Cape Coast was attended by Regional Executives and representatives from Upper Denkyira West, Upper Denkyira East, Twifo Atti Morkwa, Hemang Lower Denkyira, Cape Coast North, Cape Coast South, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, Assin North, Assin South, Assin Central, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Mfantseman, Ekumfi and Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Agyarko stressed the need for unity, discipline, improved welfare for party executives and strategic reforms to reposition the NPP for electoral success in 2028 and beyond.

The second session, held in Winneba, brought together executives from Gomoa West, Gomoa East, Gomoa Central, Agona West, Agona East, Effutu, Awutu Senya West, Awutu Senya East and Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa.

During the meeting, he reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with Mahamudu Bawumia and other party stakeholders to strengthen the NPP and improve its electoral fortunes.

Mr. Agyarko also appealed to party members to forgive one another and embrace reconciliation in the interest of party unity.

Speaking on behalf of the regional leadership, Percy Dennis Quaicoo assured Mr. Agyarko of the region’s support.

He said the chairmanship aspirant had demonstrated loyalty, dedication and commitment to the party over the years.

Mr. Agyarko was accompanied by his campaign manager, Henry Quartey, and members of his campaign team.

The engagements form part of Mr. Agyarko’s efforts to build support across the country as he seeks to become the next National Chairman of the NPP.

By: Jacob Aggrey