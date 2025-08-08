BoG postpones launch of cedi’s 60th Anniversary after helicopter crash

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced that it has postponed the National launch of the cedi’s 60th Anniversary programme scheduled for today.

According to a statement issued by the Bank in Accra yes­terday, “this is due to the tragic death of five prominent Govern­ment Officials and three mem­bers of the Ghana Armed Forces in a military helicopter crash which occurred on Wednesday.”

“We regret to announce that the launch has been postponed,” the statement said.

The Bank “extends its deepest condolences to the President of the Republic, the Government and People of Ghana and the families of the departed.”

It added that “The Bank appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all its stake­holders and the general public during this period of national mourning.

BY TIMES REPORTER