Bryan Acheampong calls for unity, urges Kennedy Agyapong to support Dr. Bawumia

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has called on party members to put aside their differences and unite behind the NPP’s 2028 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a statement issued on June 19, 2026, Dr. Acheampong said the party’s main focus should be rebuilding and returning to power after its defeat in the 2024 general election.

He noted that he understands the disappointment that follows a closely contested primary, having also contested in the NPP’s January 2026 flagbearer race and lost.

“I speak to you today not as a bystander to our recent contest, but as one who stood in it,” he stated.

Dr. Acheampong expressed concern over recent comments made by former Assin Central MP and former NPP flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, including his threat to take action against the party and some individuals.

According to him, Mr. Agyapong remains an important figure within the NPP whose contributions, loyalty and influence cannot be questioned.

However, he appealed to him to help promote unity rather than deepen divisions within the party.

“It is for that very reason that I urge him, respectfully but firmly, to lower the temperature and to lend his considerable influence to the work of healing rather than division,” Dr. Acheampong said.

He acknowledged that some individuals associated with Dr. Bawumia’s campaign, as well as his own campaign, directed disrespectful comments and insults at Mr. Agyapong during and after the primary contest.

Dr. Acheampong said such conduct was unfortunate and should have been addressed more quickly by party elders.

However, he stressed that there is no evidence that Dr. Bawumia authorised or supported those attacks.

According to him, the individuals involved acted on personal grievances and their actions should not be attributed to the NPP flagbearer or the party as a whole.

He noted that harsh words were exchanged by people on different sides during the contest, including Mr. Agyapong and some of his supporters, but said those comments were made in the heat of the campaign.

Dr. Acheampong called on all parties to forgive one another and work towards reconciliation.

He emphasized that the focus should be on supporting Dr. Bawumia and strengthening the NPP ahead of the 2028 elections.

“Dr. Bawumia is now the candidate of all of us. He carries the mandate not only of those who voted for him, but of every member who voted for Ken, for me, and for the others who contested,” he said.

Dr. Acheampong appealed to Mr. Agyapong, their supporters and all party members to end internal disputes and work together for the party’s success.

He concluded by stating that unity remains the NPP’s best path to victory in the next general election.

“Unity is not weakness. Unity is how we win,” he said.

By: Jacob Aggrey