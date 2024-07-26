Cabinet gives approval …to convert Borteyman Sports Complex to varsity

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) says it has received cabinet approval to convert the Borteyman Sports Complex facility into a University of Sports for Development.

This follows an announcement of intent made at the commission­ing of the facility by the sector minister that government would convert the Complex built for the hosting of the Africa Games into a University for Sports Develop­ment

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Mr Ussif said as promised, cabinet approval has been sought to convert the Borteyman Sports Complex into a University of Sports for Develop­ment.

He added that currently the Bill for the establishment is on its way to parliament to be passed into law.

“When completed, the Uni­versity would become the first in the West African region and the second on the entire continent after one in South Africa.”

Currently, the Borteyman Sports Complex is being managed by the National Sports Authority (NSA) and to ensure the facilities’ sustainability, a local technical team trained on operationalisation of the equipment has been set-up to enable them to operate and maintain the facilities.

“As of now the facility is opened to the various federations for use for their competitions to develop sports talents and make Ghana a hub for sports develop­ment on the continent,” he added.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY