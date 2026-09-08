CAF C/L: Medeama stunned by late TP Mazembe first-leg win

Medeama SC suffered a 1-0 defeat to TP Mazembe in the first leg of their CAF Champions League (C/L) First Preliminary Round tie at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa on Sunday.

The Ghanaian champions delivered a spirited and competitive performance against the Congolese giants and appeared on course to take a valuable result into the return leg.

However, a late strike from substitute Lise Ntumba Nyembo proved decisive, giving TP Mazembe a slender advantage ahead of next week’s second leg in Lubumbashi.

The visitors created the first significant opportunity of the match in the 33rd minute when Chadrack Bingi-Belo found space inside the Medeama penalty area. His header from a free-kick, however, lacked precision and was comfortably saved by Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei.

Medeama responded positively and soon had an excellent chance to break the deadlock. Dominic Amponsah found himself in a promising position from close range, but TP Mazembe goalkeeper Marc Diouf produced an impressive save to deny the hosts.

Medeama goalie Felix Kyei was called into action once again shortly before the interval, producing a spectacular stop in the 43rd minute to keep out Josue Kazema and ensure the two sides went into the break level.

The home side returned from the interval with renewed determination and continued to search for the breakthrough. Their best opportunity of the second half arrived in the 64th minute when Emmanuel Annor fired an effort from inside the penalty area, only for Diouf to make another crucial save.

With the contest seemingly destined to end in a goalless draw, TP Mazembe struck the decisive blow just three minutes from the end of normal time.

The Mauve and Yellow must now produce a strong performance away from home when the two sides meet again in Lubumbashi with a place in the next stage of the CAF Champions League at stake.

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