Captain One Golf Society’s girls excel at 2024 Obuasi Open

Beneficiaries of the Captain One Golf Soci­ety’s kids project, Ayisha Amidu and Jennifer Satura, excelled in the 2024 edition of the Obuasi Open held recently at the Obuasi Golf Club.

Amidu, with handicap 23 retuned 40points, to emerge win­ner in the ladies’ division and was closely followed by her fellow compatriot, Satura, with 39points playing handicap 33.

Juliet Ayisu came third with 33points playing with a handicap of 30.

In the men’s division, Max­well Acheampong emerged win­ner with 39points with handicap nine and was also closely followed by John Asiaw, also with handi­cap nine and returning 38points. Joshua Amarh also with handicap seven finished with 38points but lost on countback to John Asiaw.

The Captain One Golf Society Kids Project seeks to unearth golf talents in the underprivileged and vulnerable golf communities across the country.

From the Safe-Child Advocacy in Kumasi, the two young golfers, Ayisha and Jennifer, are registered with the Royal Golf Club under the tutelage of Pro golfer, Yaw Barima Okyere.