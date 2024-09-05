Carelessness, negligence cause of increased fire outbreak cases in UWR — GNFS

According to Upper West Regional Commander of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer II (ACFOII) Isaac Kofi Obosu inspite of the numerous door- to – door sensitisation on fire safety by the Command, fire cases this year surpassed the figure for last year.

He said the region recorded a total of 116 fire incidents from January to date alone, as against 106 cases of similar fire outbreaks last year representing a 9.43 per cent increment.

ACFO II Obosu further said the situation has led to the loss of property estimated at GH¢1,074,357 whereas the Service was able to salvage an estimate of GH¢1,025,224 items from getting de­stroyed by fires this year.

“Most of the fire cases recorded this year was as a result of negligence to fire safety measures by victims, people are throwing garbage, cigarette butts and mishandle flammable materials anywhere without thinking of the consequences,’’ he said.

The Regional Fire Service Commander was speaking to the Ghanaian Times here yesterday in an exclusive interview on cases of fire outbreaks in the region from last year to date.

“Negligence in fire protection should be taken seriously and avoided at all costs by ensuring regular maintenance and inspec­tion of fire protection systems, we are always on the look out for some of these things, and what we normally do is to edu­cate the general public in whatever means or form,” he said.