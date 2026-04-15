Carlos Queiroz is experienced, but his glory days are over – Sports Journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah says the new head coach of the Ghana Blackstars, Carlos Queiroz is an experienced coach however his glory days are over.

He explained that from a positive point of view, Queiroz brings a wealth of experience to the role.

He noted that the coach has handled top teams, including the Portuguese national side, and has featured in several World Cup tournaments.

According to him, Queiroz’s track record over the years cannot be doubted, having also worked with top clubs like Real Madrid and served as an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

He further indicated that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) made a reasonable decision by offering the coach a short term contract.

He explained that such an arrangement reduces the risk of paying compensation if the team performs poorly at the World Cup.

He added that the FA engaged key stakeholders, including the Sports Ministry, before making the appointment, which he believes was a step in the right direction.

However, he raised concerns about Queiroz’s recent performance, arguing that his achievements in the past two decades have not been impressive, especially at the World Cup.

He pointed out that the coach has managed 16 matches at the tournament and won only four, describing the record as unimpressive.

Drawing comparisons, he noted that Queiroz’s most recent World Cup performance was similar to that of former coach Otto Addo in Qatar, where both recorded one win and two losses.

He questioned why the GFA overlooked other potential candidates, including French coach Hervé Renard, who he claimed had shown interest in the job.

He described Renard as more energetic and experienced in African football, having previously worked on the continent and won the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah stressed that although Queiroz has enjoyed success in the past, his best years are behind him.

He urged Ghanaians to be realistic and avoid overhyping the coach based on past achievements, adding that recent results should be the true measure of his capability.

According to him, while the FA has the mandate to manage Ghana’s football, supporters can only hope for positive results from the team.

By: Jacob Aggrey