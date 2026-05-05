Catholic Bishops call for probe into Karnival Kingdom Festival

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has called for investigations into the recent Karnival Kingdom Festival over what it described as acts of public nudity and possible failures by state institutions.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 4, 2026, and signed by the President of the Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the bishops condemned activities that took place during the festival held from April 22 to 28, 2026.

The Conference described the event as an “eyesore” that undermined Ghanaian values and breached Section 278 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to the bishops, the presence of police officers at the event raised serious concerns about official oversight and the role of state institutions in the matter.

They questioned why police protection was provided to participants alleged to have engaged in acts of public nudity.

The bishops also called for investigations into what they described as the importation of foreign cultural practices into the country.

The statement commended the Member of Parliament for John Ntim Fordjour for demanding accountability and investigations into the matter.

The Conference noted that although cultural exchange was important, foreign events and practices must respect Ghana’s laws and values.

It further urged authorities to conduct an impartial investigation without political interference and make the findings public.

Among its recommendations, the bishops called for a review of event permitting procedures, stricter public decency guidelines, and a national conversation on the limits of cultural expression in public spaces.

The Conference stressed that providing police protection for acts that allegedly violate the law represented a serious failure of official duty and called for stricter enforcement of the country’s laws.

By: Jacob Aggrey