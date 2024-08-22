Champs League appointment for Nunoo

Ghana’s Julian Nunoo Nii Akwa has been ap­pointed by the Confeder­ation of African Football (CAF) as centre referee for the CAF Champions League preliminary round 2nd leg game between Gor Mahia from Kenya and El Merreikh of South Sudan.

The 32-year old,who was recently honoured as the best referee for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, will be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong­Brobbey (Assistant I), Theophilus Aberenga Akugre (Assistant II) and Charles Benle Bulu (Fourth Official). The Match Commis­sioner is Michel Gasingwa from Rwanda.

The game will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.