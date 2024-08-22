Sports
Champs League appointment for Nunoo
Ghana’s Julian Nunoo Nii Akwa has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as centre referee for the CAF Champions League preliminary round 2nd leg game between Gor Mahia from Kenya and El Merreikh of South Sudan.
The 32-year old,who was recently honoured as the best referee for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, will be assisted by Kwasi AcheampongBrobbey (Assistant I), Theophilus Aberenga Akugre (Assistant II) and Charles Benle Bulu (Fourth Official). The Match Commissioner is Michel Gasingwa from Rwanda.
The game will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.