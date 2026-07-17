Chief criticises NPP General Secretary over handling of Afigya Sekyere East election dispute

The Chief of Agric Nzema in the Ashanti Region, Nana Nkansah Boadu, has criticised the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, over his handling of the party’s parliamentary primary dispute in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency.

Speaking on Okay Fm on July 16, 2026, Nana Nkansah Boadu accused Mr. Kodua of failing to properly manage the aftermath of the constituency election, which was marred by chaos and later led to legal and internal party disputes.

According to him, the General Secretary focused on administrative decisions instead of checking on the welfare of party members following the disturbances.

He claimed that after the incident, he personally visited the constituency to ensure party supporters were safe, adding that Mr. Kodua did not make similar efforts.

“I went to check whether everybody was safe after the incident, but all he was thinking about was cancelling the elections,” Nana Nkansah Boadu alleged.

He further warned against any attempt to annul the outcome of the constituency election, insisting that party members would resist such a decision.

“If he thinks he should cancel the elections, he will see. If he is a man, let him say the elections should be conducted again. Nobody will go and vote,” he stated.

The traditional leader also alleged that there was growing dissatisfaction among party supporters over the handling of the matter, claiming that some members had staged demonstrations against the General Secretary’s actions.

In addition, Nana Nkansah Boadu accused Mr. Kodua of prioritising money and political interests over the unity and welfare of the party, alleging that his leadership style had contributed to the NPP’s challenges in opposition.

He further criticised Mr. Kodua’s role in the Afigya Sekyere East dispute, which followed the party’s parliamentary primary and later resulted in legal action and the arrest of one of the aspirants, Kwabena Afrifa.

By: Jacob Aggrey