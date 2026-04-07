Three players nominated for Access Bank Division One League March

NASCO Player of the Month award

Three outstanding players have been shortlisted for the NASCO Player of the Month award for March following their impressive displays in the Access Bank Division One League.

Their consistency and individual brilliance played a key role in the success of their respective clubs during this period.

The nominees are Twumasi Asare Frimpong of Okwawu United, Richmond Fosu of FC AshantiGold ’04, and William Addo of Dormaa Unity FC.

Twumasi Asare Frimpong enjoyed a fine run of form in March, scoring two goals in four league matches.

The midfielder delivered a standout performance in Okwawu United’s thrilling 3-2 home victory over Golden Kick SC, where he netted a superb brace. His efforts also earned him one NASCO Player of the Match award during the month.

League leaders FC AshantiGold ’04 have been driven by the exceptional performances of forward Richmond Fosu.

A constant threat to opposing defences in Zone Two, Richmond Fosu scored five goals in four league games, including the opening goal against Elmina Sharks at Gyamfi Park.

He also received one NASCO Player of the Match award, underscoring his importance to the team’s rise to the top of the table.

Dormaa Unity FC’s William Addo has arguably been the most prolific among the nominees.

The striker scored an outstanding seven goals in four league games—the highest tally among the contenders—and claimed one NASCO Player of the Match award.

His remarkable form included a memorable hat-trick in a narrow 4-3 home defeat to Wamanafo Mighty Royals on Match Week 21.

The winner of the award will receive a NASCO 24-inch television set as their prize.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS