Chief Fire Officer donates 300 cleaning materials to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, has donated 300 cleaning materials to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in appreciation of the hospital’s support to firefighters injured in the line of duty.

The items, which included mops and sweeping brushes, were presented on behalf of the CFO by a delegation from the Ghana National Fire Service [GNFS].

Leading the delegation were the Director of ICT, DCFO Henry Giwah, and the Greater Accra Regional Fire Officer, ACFO II Rashid Kwame Nisawu.

Speaking at the presentation, DCFO Giwah commended the management and staff of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for their commitment to delivering quality healthcare to the public, and especially to firefighters who receive treatment at the facility.

He noted that the donation was a gesture of gratitude and a demonstration of the Chief Fire Officer’s commitment to strengthening the partnership between the two institutions.

“The Chief Fire Officer remains committed to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between the Ghana National Fire Service and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital,” DCFO Giwah stated.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam, expressed appreciation to the CFO and the GNFS for the kind gesture.

Dr. Adam assured the delegation that the cleaning materials would be put to good use to help maintain hygiene standards at the hospital.

He also reaffirmed Korle Bu’s commitment to sustaining the strong and cordial relationship with the Ghana National Fire Service.

The donation forms part of efforts by the GNFS to recognize institutions that play a critical role in supporting its personnel and operations.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme