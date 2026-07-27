NPP ordered takeover of Wontumi’slegal team, says Manhyia South MP

Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) directed a change in the legal representation for Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi.

According to the MP, the party’s directive led to Samuel Atta Akyea replacing Andy Appiah-Kubi as counsel for Chairman Wontumi in his ongoing legal cases.

Speaking on the matter, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said the decision was not an individual one, but a party-led move to streamline and manage Wontumi’s legal affairs.

“The NPP directed that the legal cases of Chairman Wontumi be taken over. That is why Samuel Atta Akyea has now replaced Andy Appiah-Kubi as his lawyer,” he stated.

Chairman Wontumi has been in the news recently over various legal matters, including investigations and court appearances related to allegations of illegal mining and financial dealings.

The change in legal counsel is seen by political observers as the NPP’s attempt to present a united front and provide coordinated legal support to one of its key regional figures.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme