Black Queens open WAFCON 2026 campaign against Cape Verde on Wednesday

The Black Queens kick off their 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations journey on Wednesday, July 29, when they take on Cape Verde in their Group C opener in Morocco.

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his team go into the match full of confidence after weeks of intensive preparations.

The Queens held a successful pre-tournament training camp and played friendly matches to fine-tune ahead of the competition.

With morale high, Ghana’s senior women’s team will be targeting maximum points to get their campaign off to the perfect start.

The match is set for 5:00 PM GMT at the Moulay Rachid Stadium.

Football fans across Ghana will be watching closely, hoping the Queens can secure a positive result and lay the foundation for a memorable WAFCON 2026 run.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme