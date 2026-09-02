Christian Council calls for state support for National Cathedral

The Christian Council of Ghana has called on the government to put aside political differences and support efforts to complete the construction of the National Cathedral.

The Council made the call during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga.

The General Secretary of the Council, Rev. Dr Cyril Fayose, stated that Christians in Ghana are prepared to support the project, while some international organisations and donor partners are also willing to contribute.

He, however, stressed that government support is needed to move the project forward.

“Christians in Ghana are willing to support the building of the National Cathedral,” Rev. Dr Fayose stated, adding that international organisations and donor partners were also ready to assist.

“What we need is the blessing of the state,” he added.

Rev. Dr Fayose urged the government to remove politics from discussions surrounding the project, arguing that this could help create the needed environment for its completion.

He expressed confidence that the project could be completed with the support of all stakeholders.

The General Secretary appealed to Mr Ayariga to fulfil a commitment he made during his vetting regarding the National Cathedral.

He prayed for the Minister and expressed hope that his administration would support efforts to realise the project.

By: Jacob Aggrey