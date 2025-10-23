CID boss joins global leaders for UN Cybercrime Convention in Vietnam

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Yaa Donkor, has arrived safely in Hanoi, Vietnam, to participate in the Signing Ceremony and High-Level Conference of the UN Convention Against Cybercrime.

She is part of the Ghanaian delegation led by the Minister for Communications at the historic global event, which brings together leaders and experts from around the world to strengthen cooperation in the fight against cybercrime.

In a facebook post, COP Yaa Donkor said it was an honour to represent Ghana at the conference, adding that the gathering marks a major step forward in promoting global unity against the growing threat of cybercrime.

“As the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, this moment holds deep significance. The Convention will strengthen international collaboration, improve access to digital evidence, and enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, to investigate and prevent cyber-enabled crimes across borders effectively” she said.

She further noted that Ghana remains committed to working with international partners to ensure a safer and more secure digital space for all.

The UN Convention Against Cybercrime aims to enhance global efforts to combat online criminal activities through improved information sharing, joint investigations, and stronger legal cooperation among member states.

