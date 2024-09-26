Civil servants should remain politically neutral – Prof. Gyampo

Civil Servants have been urged to maintain political neutrality, to safeguard their tenure, ensure impartiality, and uphold the integrity of the civil service as the General Election approaches.

An Associate Professor of the Political Science of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, who gave the advice, said that political neutrality of civil servants was imperative because they were the administrative machinery of the state.

He was delivering the 7th Nathan Anang Quao Lecture and Excellence Awards, organised by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) on the theme: “The Weberian ideal of political neutrality among civil servants: A review of the situation in Ghana.“

The event was attended by representatives from Head of Civil Service, Local Government Service, civil society organisations and key players in the public sector.

Prof. Gyampo explained that civil servants helped to reduce corruption and ensure better policy implementation.

He urged civil servants to remain impartial, unbiased, and without promoting or supporting any particular political party or ideology, in carrying out their duties.

Prof. Gyampo lamented that the civil servants, also known as bureaucrats, were plagued by incompetence, as appointments were often based on political connections rather than merit, which left many highly qualified graduates idle at home.

“Failure to pursue the ideals of a just political system enables governments to prioritise cronyism, where selected individuals receive lavish salaries, often exceeding the cumulative salaries of deserving citizens,” he said.

Prof. Gyampo noted that the Civil Service’s authority was eroded due to widespread disrespect, stemming from their perceived failure to maintain political neutrality.

“It’s time to scrutinise the appointment of civil servants based on political considerations, and strive for a merit-based system that fosters a truly effective civil society,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, emphasised the importance of civil servants remaining non-partisan.

He called on state institutions to expose and prevent irregularities, particularly in sensitive areas like mining.

”We must prioritise merit-based management and prevent political interference in civil service appointments and promotions,” Mr Addo said.

He appealed to Ghanaians to recognise the value of participating in democracy, promoting accountability and transparency.

The Head of Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, reminded civil services of the need to be neutral in the public sphere, particularly amidst partisan politics.

“This neutrality is crucial because civil servants are responsible for implementing government policies and delivering public services. They must provide unbiased advice to politicians and ensure continuity, regardless of changes in government,” he said.

He said public bureaucrats played a vital role in ensuring effective governance, and civil servants should be empowered to deliver their duties diligently without undue pressure.

“Ghana is indeed a beacon of democracy, having made significant strides in its democratic journey since 1992. Despite some academics arguing otherwise, Ghana’s democracy has matured,” he said.

He urged civil servants to ensure that in their service delivery, their functions and personal interests do not conflict with their functions.

A total of six civil servants were presented with awards for their pivotal role, steadfast commitment and professionalism in promoting the activities of the service.

BY AGNES OWUSU