COCTE worried about EC’s refusal to grant CSOs accreditation

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Transparent Elections (COCTE) has expressed concern over the Electoral Commission’s (EC) refusal to grant Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) accredi­tation to observe the upcoming elections.

The COCTE urged the EC to prioritise building public trust, and encourage citizen participation in the electoral process to ensure peaceful elections.

The Executive Director of Care for Free and Fair Elections Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, David Kumi Addo, at a press conference in Accra last Friday, noted that denying observers ac­creditation undermined inclusivity and accountability in the electoral process.

Mr Addo explained that election was a lifeblood of democracy and active public participation of citizens was essential to ensure legitimacy.

“COCTE believes that every Ghanaian must feel empowered to contribute to the electoral process, whether by voting, observing, or holding institutions accountable,” he added.

Despite being denied accredita­tion by the EC, Mr Addo, who is also Coordinator of Coalition of CSOs for Transparent Elections, stated that COCTE remained committed to observing the elec­tions independently.

He also mentioned that the organisation would use Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) to monitor and report the elections results declared by polling centre officers.

Mr Addo also reiterated COCTE stance against electoral violence, political intimidation, and vigilantism.

He called on all stakehold­ers—including political parties, security agencies, the media, and the general public to prioritise peace and respect the principles of democratic governance.

Additionally, Mr Addo called on political parties to conduct respon­sible campaign free from inflam­matory rhetoric, and asked citizens to remain vigilant but peaceful throughout the electoral process.

“Media report responsibly avoid sensationalism, and promote fact-based journalism to combat misinformation,” he said.

Mr Addo further indicated that COCTE was focused on trans­parency, public participation, and peaceful conduct of elections.

He said the group was also poised to play a crucial role in rein­forcing the country’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

In line with its goal, the coalition announced the launch of Poll Watch, a mobile app on December 2, 2024.

The app would enable citizens to track and validate elections outcome by providing access to real-time independently collated results.

BY EMMANUELLA MBAMA AKIMBI