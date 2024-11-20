‘Collective responsibility, integrity can propel national devt’

The CEO and Co-Founder of Lead For Ghana (LFG), Daniel Dotse, has urged Ghanaians to prioritise addressing systemic cracks that undermine the nation’s potential, describing the country’s greatest resource as its people.

He said a collective responsibility, leadership, and integrity is what can propel the nation forward.

“Leadership is not about titles or privileges; it’s about service, integri­ty, and action. Ghana’s greatest re­source is not its gold; it’s its people,” he added.

He was speaking at 10th anniver­sary celebration of LFG over the weekend in Accra, on the theme: ‘Bold Narratives, New Horizons.’

LFG is a youth development organisation dedicated to education, which recruits and trains graduates, referred to as Fellows, and assigns them to underserved schools nation­wide to address educational inequity and improve learning outcomes.

The event included a Leadership Network Summit, Induction of 38 new members into the Alumni Net­work, followed by an Awards and Fundraising Gala. It brought togeth­er LFG alumni, fellows, partners, staff, and supporters to celebrate the organisation’s achievements over the past decade and inspire future action.

The evening gala celebrated LFG’s impact with a video presenta­tion highlighting its successes. Since its establishment, LFG had trained over 800 leaders through its Fellow­ship Programme, impacting 133,000 students across 170 under-resourced schools.

It has also improved Basic Education Certificate Examina­tion (BECE) pass rates by 100 per cent, achieved 97 per cent, annual improvements in literacy, numeracy, and science, and contributed to in­frastructure development, including libraries, IT centres, and classroom blocks.

Mr Dotse likened Ghana to a ship carrying the dreams and aspirations of its people but burdened by a widening hole, symbolising challeng­es such as corruption, inequality, mistrust, apathy, and weaknesses in education, stressing the urgency of fixing these cracks rather than fo­cusing solely on the ship’s direction.

“This ship, our Ghana, cannot be steered to greatness until we first mend its foundation. We must patch the cracks and chart a bold course towards shared prosperity,” he stated.

He also highlighted the critical role of Africa’s youth, describing them as the “architects of today” rather than the “leaders of tomor­row.” He challenged young Ghana­ians to step up, take responsibility and lead with courage, resilience, and collaboration.

“Taking your seat at the table is not about waiting for an invitation; it’s about knowing your voice mat­ters and your actions can shift the course of nations,” he reiterated.

He further added that “Looking ahead, Lead For Ghana plans to focus on improving foundational literacy and numeracy among early learners in grades 1 to 3, reinforcing its mission to tackle educational inequities and drive systemic trans­formation.”

The CEO and Co-Founder expressed gratitude to their partners, donors, and alumni for their unwav­ering support, crediting them for its decade-long success.

The awards recognised achieve­ments in categories such as Legacy in Cocoa Community Support, Youth Empowerment and Econom­ic Inclusion, Community Education and Development, Inclusive Growth and Social Innovation.

Others were Commitment to Child Welfare, Environment, Social Inclusion, and Governance Collab­oration, Investment in Sustainable Leadership, Public Sector Partner­ship.

Among the awardees were Ghana Education Service (GES), Na­tional Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), National Service Scheme (NSS), National Teaching Council (NTC), Ministry of Education

The honoured institutions were celebrated for their contributions to driving innovation, fostering sus­tainability, and promoting inclusive development in Ghana

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG