Conduct campaign with humility, respect – Asantehene

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged Samira Bawumia, the wife of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, to conduct her campaign with humility and respect as the upcoming elec­tions approach.

He gave the advice when the second lady paid a courte­sy call on him, as part of her week-long campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

The Asantehene empha­sised the need for Samira to focus on clearly communicat­ing both her plans and those of her husband and their party.

He highlighted that effective communication was key to engaging voters and fostering a positive campaign atmosphere.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also stressed the importance of maintaining civility throughout the campaign period, advising against insults and acts of violence.

He believed that a respectful approach would contribute to a more constructive political environment.

Expressing his satisfaction with Samira’s active involve­ment in the campaign, the Asantehene underscored the significance of women partici­pating in politics and support­ing their partners.

“God is the maker of kings, so continue spreading your message. I also thank you for supporting your husband in his campaign, as men succeed when they are supported by good and dedicated wives. I give you my blessings as you embark on your campaign activities,” he said.

—myjoyonline.com