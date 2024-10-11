Conduct campaign with humility, respect – Asantehene
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged Samira Bawumia, the wife of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, to conduct her campaign with humility and respect as the upcoming elections approach.
He gave the advice when the second lady paid a courtesy call on him, as part of her week-long campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.
The Asantehene emphasised the need for Samira to focus on clearly communicating both her plans and those of her husband and their party.
He highlighted that effective communication was key to engaging voters and fostering a positive campaign atmosphere.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also stressed the importance of maintaining civility throughout the campaign period, advising against insults and acts of violence.
He believed that a respectful approach would contribute to a more constructive political environment.
Expressing his satisfaction with Samira’s active involvement in the campaign, the Asantehene underscored the significance of women participating in politics and supporting their partners.
“God is the maker of kings, so continue spreading your message. I also thank you for supporting your husband in his campaign, as men succeed when they are supported by good and dedicated wives. I give you my blessings as you embark on your campaign activities,” he said.
—myjoyonline.com