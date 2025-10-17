Confidence grows on Ghana Stock Exchange …as key indices post strong gain

Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange in September remained bullish with the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) recording a gain of 11.43 per cent to close at 8,168.35 points.

This brings the year-to-date return on the Accra bourse to 67.09 per cent.

Also, the GSE Financial Stock Index (GSE-FSI) also performed positively, advancing by 11.35 per cent to close at 3,799.31 points, and extending its year-to-date gain to 59.58 per cent.

A statement on the September market summary activity report on the Accra bourse issued by the GSE and copied to The Ghanaian Times said market activity on the equities front remained strong in September.

The statement said the top gainers were Clydestone (Ghana) PLC which share price rose by 54.55 per cent, GCB Bank PLC, 40.86 per cent, Ecobank Ghana PLC, 33.04 per cent, CalBank PLC, 25.49 per cent, FanMilk PLC, +21.32 per cent, NewGold, +20.22 per cent, Ecobank Transnational Inc, 18.18 per cent, TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC, 15.88 per cent, Scancom PLC: +12.40 per cent.

It said the share price of Enterprise Group PLC rose by 10.34 per cent, Benso Palm Plantation PLC: +10.07 per cent, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, 8.18 per cent, Société Générale Ghana PLC, 4.00 per cent, Ghana Oil Company PLC, 3.03 per cent, AngloGold Ashanti Depository Shares, 2.44 per cent.

The statement said the top losers were Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, which share price fell by 9.59 per cent, Unilever Ghana PLC fell 2.01 per cent, and Access Bank Ghana PLC, fell 0.12 per cent.

The report indicated that trading on the equities market closed September with a total of 45.98 million shares valued at GH¢189.29 million.

This represented a slight 0.19 per cent increase in volume but a 7.04 per cent decline in value compared to the previous month.

“On a year-on-year basis, trading activity declined by 83.60 per cent in volume and 66.61 per cent in value,” the GSE stated.

The GSE said total market capitalisation in the period under review stood at GH¢162.6 billion representing an increase of 64.07 per cent over the GH¢99.1 billion in the same period last year.

The volume of shares trade stood at 601,007,708 in the period under review relative to the 933,220,246 in the same period last year -35.60 per cent value GH¢3,056,397,574.60 in the period under review compare to GH¢1,852,681,576.25 in the same period last year, representing an increase of 64.97 per cent.

The GSE said on the year-to-date, a cumulative trading volume of 601.00 million shares valued at GH¢3.05 billion was recorded, representing a 35.60 per cent decline in volume but a 64.97 per cent increase in value compared to the same period last year.

On the Fixed Income Market Performance, the report said treasury Bills accounted 38.70 per cent, government Notes and Bonds: 39.52 per cent, Bank of Ghana Bills 20.98 per cent and corporate Bonds: 0.80 per cent.

He said the total traded volume for the month stood at 27.83 billion, representing a 16.33 per cent increase from the previous month’s 23.92 billion.

“On a year-on-year basis, the volume also recorded significant growth, rising by 79.34 per cent,” the report said.

It said the year-to-date, total traded volume reached 185.01 billion, reflecting a robust 55.79 per cent growth over the GH¢118.76 billion recorded during the same period last year.

“This performance underscores the market’s continued resilience and recovery,” the GSE.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

