National Teams Ambassador, Asamoah Gyan visits Black Queens training, rallies team ahead of WAFCON

National Teams Ambassador, Asamoah Gyan, paid a visit to the Black Queens during training on Wednesday.

The former Black Stars striker offered words of encouragement as the team continued preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

He congratulated the players and technical team for securing qualification to the continental showpiece and urged the team to remain focused, give their best whenever they step onto the pitch and to continue working hard.

The visit marked one of Gyan’s first engagements with a national team since his appointment as Ambassador for Ghana’s national teams.

He also assured the players of his commitment to supporting and motivating the team as they build towards WAFCON.

Gyan’s presence was warmly received by the players and technical staff, with the football icon sharing his experience and inspiring the squad as well.

The Black Queens are currently in camp in Accra as the team continue preparations under coach Kim Lars Björkegren.