Controller and Accountant-General’s Department suspends 5,673 employees, removes 47,638 from government payroll

As part of efforts to protect public funds, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has suspended and terminated the salaries of 53,311 individuals found to be inactive or no longer working with the government but were still receiving salaries.

Out of this number, 5,673 employees who were processed for payment in July 2025 have had their salaries suspended pending further investigations.

In addition, 47,638 individuals have been removed entirely from the government payroll, as their salaries have been terminated.

These actions follow the 2025 Nationwide Payroll Headcount Exercise conducted by the Ghana Audit Service.

The audit revealed that thousands of individuals who had separated from public service continued to draw salaries unlawfully.

In a statement issued and signed by the acting deputy controller and accountant general, Sylvester Acquah on behalf of the controller and accountant general directed heads of institutions to recover any unearned salaries that may have been paid due to wrongful validation.

Moreover it said any affected government employee who was still at post but had their salary stopped was advised to obtain a confirmation letter from their institution addressed to the Auditor-General, with a copy to the Ministry of Finance, to ensure the issue was corrected.

The statement assured that the list of affected employees would be shared with institutions either electronically or in hard copy.

By: Jacob Aggrey