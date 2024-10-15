Court quashes DRRO decision …orders restoration of 197 names to voters’ register

The Wa High Court in the Upper West Region last Friday quashed the decision of the District Registra­tion Review Officer (DRRO) at Nandom to expunge the names of 197 persons from the voter’s register.

The order to delete the 197 names from the voters’ register was given following a complaint made by some party agents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wa Municipality.

The agents claimed that the 197 applicants were not residents of Nandom, some deceased and others were also foreign nationals.

On September 20, 2024 the DRRO of Nandom, Mr Baba Id­drisu, ordered that the names of the 197 persons be deleted from the voter’s register.

He claimed that the 197 chal­lenged applicants failed to attend the review hearing when they were asked to appear before court via (through) phone calls.

The applicants unsatisfied with the judgement by the DRRO of Nandom, took the case to the Wa High Court, praying it to quash the decision of the DRRO.

The presiding judge of the Court, Justice Yussif Assibey, noted that there was no prove to justify that the DRRO of Nan­dom made phone calls to the 197 applicants.

The court said the applicants didn’t have the opportunity to defend themselves in court, and were unfairly treated by the DRRO.

Justice Assibey, therefore, ordered the restoration of the names of the 197 persons onto the voter’s register, thereby expunging the Nandom DRRO decision.

Consequently, the court or­dered the Electoral Commission to issue voter identification cards to the 197 applicants to enable them to exercise their constitu­tional right to vote in the general election on December 7, 2024.

FROM RAFIA ABDUL RAZAK WA