Cowbell Fetu Afahye basketball tourney tips-off Friday

The Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA), in collaboration with the After-7 Basketball Club and Promasidor Ghana Limited, will host the 2024 Fetu Afahye Invitational basketball tournament at the University of Cape Coast indoor arena.

Organised as part of activities to mark the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Fetu Afahye festival of the chiefs and people of the Oguaa Traditional Area, the two-day competition tips-off on Friday and travel to Saturday.

It will draw participation from the Ashanti, Western, and Greater Accra regions as well as the security services.

The male division will have Ghana Revenue Au­thority (GRA), Takoradi Technical University (TTU), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Ashanti, Western, Navy, and Air Force compet­ing for honours.

The female division would pitch GRA, Navy, and Police together while CYO, Western, Central, and After 7 Basketball Club battle in the veterans division.

Speaking to Times Sports yesterday, Madam Aurora Toppar-Commodore said all was set for the champi­onship, which she expects to be full of fireworks.

She indicated that win­ners will receive trophies, medals, and products from the sponsors, Cowbell, as well as basketballs to pro­mote the sport.

After the tournament, members of the partici­pating teams will join the After 7 Basketball Club to carry out its yearly philan­thropic gesture at the Padre Pio Rehabilitation Centre (PPRC) in Elmina, where they will make a donation products to the centre

