Customs Officials Face Probe Over Claims of Extortion

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has begun investigations into allegations of extortion involving some members of the Customs Division Task Force operating in the Ashanti Region.

The action follows concerns raised by the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), which accused the task force of demanding unapproved payments from importers during container interceptions along the Accra–Kumasi corridor.

According to TAGG, affected traders alleged that their containers were intercepted on the grounds of suspected undervaluation, after which they were compelled to make additional payments they believed were unjustified.

These claims, which have sparked public interest and concern within the trading community, prompted the GRA to initiate a formal internal inquiry.

In a statement issued by the Communication and Public Affairs Department in Accra, and copied to The Ghanaian Times on Thursday, the authority assured stakeholders that it takes such allegations seriously and has already begun a thorough investigation aimed at establishing the facts.

The statement further explained that the probe would be comprehensive, covering all aspects of the alleged conduct of the task force members involved.

The GRA emphasised that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity among its staff and ensuring transparency in its operations across the country. It reiterated that its mandate includes safeguarding revenue mobilisation processes from misconduct and protecting the business community from unfair treatment.

Additionally, the authority encouraged traders, importers, and the general public to continue using its established reporting channels to provide information on any suspected malpractice. Such collaboration, it noted, strengthens accountability and supports efforts to sanitise revenue enforcement operations.

The GRA assured the public that the findings of the investigation would be communicated once the process was concluded, adding that the authority intends to reinforce public confidence by ensuring that any officer found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law and internal disciplinary procedures.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

