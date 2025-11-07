Man Gets 16 Years Imprisonment for Sodomy

A Cape Coast Circuit Court Two on Thursday sentenced Eric Asamoah, a 22-year-old man, to 16 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a seven-year-old boy at Mankessim.

Asamoah pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and was sentenced accordingly by the court, presided over by Mrs Nana Aba Quaiba Nunoo.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Simon Sartey told the court that Asamoah resides at Nananom, a suburb of Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality, the same area as the victim.

He said the victim fell sick and later confided in his father about his ordeal in the hands of Asamoah.

According to the prosecutor, Asamoah repeatedly defiled the boy on several occasions whenever the area was quiet.

The victim, who became ill, was sent to the Saltpond Municipal Hospital, where he was admitted and is currently responding to treatment.

On Monday, November 3, the police, with assistance from the victim’s father, tracked and arrested Asamoah.

– GNA

