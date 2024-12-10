Defeated Farouk Mahama commends newly-elected Yendi MP, constituents

The Member of Parlia­ment for Yendi Constit­uency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, yesterday issued a statement to commend the good people of Yendi for the trust they put on him for the last four years as their MP.

The MP said he was full of gratitude and enthusiasm for the trust they placed on him for the past four years as their MP.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the MP for the area, last Satur­day lost the Yendi seat to the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan Jofa, in the just ended general election.

The statement was issued and copied to Ghanaian Times here in Tamale.

He further stated that the outcome of the election was not what they wanted, not what they fight for, not what they voted for, but they had every reason to thank Almighty Allah for his grace.

He stated that, he was over­whelmed about the love and encouragement the people gave to him after the declaration and of the results.

“To my beloved family, I love you so very much, to my hard­working team and executives thank you for your faith and support. I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it,” he stated.

This according to him, when they fight as patriots, they win but here was the case “some­times the fight takes a while and that does not meant they will not win.”

Moreover, he also noted that the important thing was not to give up and they would not ever give up.

Alhaji Mahama, however, congratulate the Yendi MP elect, Mr Jofa, and wished him well in his service to the good people of Yendi.

BY NADAA, TAMALE