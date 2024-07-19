Demand for govt accountability on rise in Africa – Afrobarometer report

The demand for government ac­countability is on the rise throughout Africa, with a sig­nificant number of citizens viewing the act of holding leaders accountable as a means to promote transparency and cultivate trust in leadership, Afrobarometer report on democratic trends in Africa has revealed.

The report also, highlights that the absence of accountability may result in the deterioration of trust, potentially sparking tension and in­stability within nations, emphasising the crucial requirement for gover­nance that is open and transparent.

The research explores the evolution of democratic principles across the continent during the last 25 years.

The report not only highlights the evolution of democratic principles but also underscores the challeng­es and progress witnessed across various nations.

The Director of Surveys Afroba­rometer, Mr Boniface Dulanl, launching the report in Accra on Wednesday, said the report provided valuable insights into public opinion on governance, transparency, and accountability in Africa.

Drawing from the latest round of surveys conducted in 39 African countries, he said the report ampli­fied the voices of a substantial por­tion of the continent’s population.

“Afrobarometer’s rigorous data collection process ensures a robust representation of citizen perspec­tives on crucial governance issues,” he said.

He said “but across 30 countries surveyed consistently over the past decade, support for democracy has declined and opposition to military rule has weakened.”

Mr Dulanl stated that over half of the African population (53 per cent) in 39 countries would be open to a military intervention in cases where elected officials misuse their power for personal gain.

Nevertheless, he mentioned that less than half of Africans (45 per cent) believed that their countries were predominantly or entirely democratic, with only 37 per cent expressing satisfaction with the functioning of democracy in their nations.

He said the increasing discontent among citizens regarding the func­tioning of democracy was closely linked to the perceived deterioration in both socio-economic and political outcomes.

“But support for democracy as a system of government is more resilient to economic and social deficiencies,” he added.

He was optimistic that the report would serve as a cornerstone for understanding the aspirations and concerns of African citizens regard­ing democracy, paving the way for informed discussions on the future of governance in Africa.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG