Doboro Okommanibre Family honours ancestors, inaugurates new family house

The Okommanibre Family in Doboro of the Ga West Municipality at the weekend honoured their ancestors in Accra. They also inaugurated a new family house. The event, which was the first of its kind, brought together family members to pay tribute to their forebears and celebrate the unity and strength of the family.

As part of activities to mark the celebration, the family visited the family cemetery to perform rites for the dead. They also laid wreaths, spread flowers and sprayed perfume to honour the memories of their ancestors. Libation and prayers were poured and said respectively for the dead to have eternal rest as well as provide their descendants with divine protection from the works of their enemies.

In his address, the Head of Okommanibre Family, Mr Richard Odarshia Lamptey, expressed gratitude to family members for the support they had offered him when he became family head. He also said the unity the family members had demonstrated under his leadership was commendable.

Mr Lamptey urged them to maintain the unity and work together to build a stronger family. He indicated that under his leadership the family had taken inventory of all family assets to ensure those assets were accounted for, as well as how well to manage them for the benefit of all members.

Mr Lamptey further stated that the inauguration of the new family house was a significant milestone for the Doboro Okommanibre Family. He noted that as the Family Head, he would continue to serve as a symbol of unity and strength for generations to come.

Moreover, Mr Lamptey called on tenants on the Okommanibre Family Lands to support the development of the community. He pledged that he would co-operate and collaborate with them to bring development to the community.

FROM KINGSLEY ASARE

