Dome-Kwabenya MP, Ga East Assembly partner to rehabilitate road to Municipal Hospital

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Elikplim Akurugu, in partnership with the Ga East Municipal Assembly, has begun rehabilitation works on the road leading to the Ga East Municipal Hospital to improve access and ease movement for residents and patients.

Speaking on the project, the DRIP Coordinator for the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Seth Agboyie, said the team had already worked on the Kwabenya stretch and part of Ablaje under its road reshaping programme.

He explained that although work had to be paused at Ablaje due to pressure, the team returned to complete the current stretch.

He noted that last year, the assembly implemented a programme where teams moved into each electoral area for about ten days to reshape major roads before moving to other communities.

According to him, the current works are a special intervention targeting roads that have become severely damaged due to the rains.

Mr. Agboyie added that the project had faced some delays due to heavy rainfall but resumed when the weather improved.

He said the team is working on a 1.2-kilometre stretch, with about 720 to 730 metres already completed.

He revealed that the intervention was partly supported by a GHS 14,000 contribution from the health workers at the Ga East hospital, which helped facilitate the works.

Residents of Dome-Kwabenya welcomed the project and praised the MP for initiating the road rehabilitation.

They said the intervention was timely and would ease movement, especially for patients and residents who rely on the road to access the hospital.

They noted that the road leading to the hospital had been in a poor state for several years, making it difficult and uncomfortable for patients, drivers, and residents who use the facility.

They explained that the situation often caused delays in accessing healthcare and increased transport difficulties, especially during the rainy season.

Some residents, however, urged contractors to ensure quality work, warning that poorly executed roads often deteriorate quickly.

They called for durability in the construction to prevent a return to bad conditions.

Others also appealed for more development projects across the constituency, saying additional road improvements would further enhance living conditions and demonstrate continued commitment to the area.

By: Jacob Aggrey