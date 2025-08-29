Donations to August 6 tragedy fund hit GH₵3.57m and US$20,000- Presidency

The Presidency has announced that contributions to the Children Support Fund, created for the welfare of children who lost their parents in the August 6 helicopter crash, have reached GH₵3,576,600 and US$20,000.

The update, issued on Friday, August 29, 2025, said the amount represents donations received between August 19 and 28.

Major donors include Ghana Airport Ltd., ARB Apex Bank PLC, STL Foundation, Olam Agric, Fidelity Bank Ghana, ADB Bank, GLICO General Insurance and the National Insurance Commission.

According to a statement from the presidency issued Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund, Dr. Valerie Sawyerr indicated that

individual donors such as Kennedy Hedoe, Peter Adongo, Mensah Michael, Appaul Wiredu Lateef, Samuel Hodalor and Dauda Iddi also contributed.

The Presidency said donations can be made through Stanbic Bank Ghana accounts at the Stanbic Heights Branch, Accra.

It added that cheques and drafts should be addressed to “Children Support Fund 6825,” and noted that names of donors will continue to be published weekly.

The Children Support Fund was set up by government to secure the welfare and education of children affected by the crash.

By: Jacob Aggrey