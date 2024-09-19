Don’t engage in vote buying during December polls …NCCE to youth

The youth have been cau­tioned against vote buying by politicians since they were the most vulnerable group, and their decisions could sway the integrity of the upcoming Decem­ber elections.

The Programmes Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Dr Imurana Mohammed, said that the youth made up significant proportions of the population hence the need for them to avoid being influenced with money to ensure that compe­tent leaders were elected for public positions.

He was speaking at a youth engagement event organised by the NCCE in Accra yesterday to educate the youth on the need for accountability and peace during this upcoming December elections.

The event was held in part­nership with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), National Democratic Institute (NDI), International Re­publican Institute (IRI) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

It was under the theme, “Em­powering Young People for Responsible Political Participation and Accountability.”

Dr Mohammed emphasised the importance of young people respecting and avoiding violence during the upcoming elections, as it was crucial for ensuring develop­ment and a peaceful environment.

“We’ve reached a critical juncture where a candidate’s ability to dis­pense money to voters has become a key determinant of success in public office. If we fail to address this issue, it will ultimately lead to our collective demise,” he said.

He cautioned the youth against falling prey to politicians who may exploit religious and ethnic affiliations to disrupt the electoral process.

The NCCE, Dr Moham­med assured, was committed to promoting a peaceful and serene atmosphere throughout this year’s elections.

Dr Mohammed also cautioned against the dangers of misinfor­mation and urged the citizenry to exercise discernment when encountering information on social media.

“Not everything we see online warrants a reaction. Let’s avoid spreading inflammatory messag­es that fuel tension, and instead, choose responsible communication to preserve peace,” he said.

For his part, Mr Gilbert A. Sam said that the engagement with the youth was to ensure that they were empowered to participate in electoral processes and demand accountability.

He said it had been observed that the youths were easily exploited to perpetuate violence during elec­tions.

“The goal of this engagement is to enlighten them on the dangers of electoral bribery and empower them to take a stand, demanding transparency and

accountability from those seeking their votes,” he said

Mr Sam encouraged the youth to embrace leadership roles, under­scoring that their active involve­ment, critical thinking, and visionary leadership were crucial for shaping the future of Ghana’s democracy.

He also urged young individuals to be cautious of misinformation by cross-checking facts on social media before sharing.

BY AGNES OWUSU