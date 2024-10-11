Don’t give up on Ghana, show courage and leadership — Okyenhene

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Nana Amoa­tia Ofori Panin, King of Akyem Abuakwa State, admonished the youth never to give up on Ghana but to show courage and leadership in help­ing move the nation forward.

Speaking when a delegation from Ghana Post led by the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, paid a courtesy call to him ahead of the King’s Grand Durbur and 25th anniversary on the Ofori Panin Stool.

He charged young peo­ple like Obour vested with leadership positions to make a strong case with their per­formance as Mr Kuffour had demonstrated with Ghana Post.

He praised Mr Kuffour for his visionary and sterling lead­ership that had seen a massive transformation of Ghana Post within the last three years of his appointment.

The Okyenhene spoke high­ly of the tenacity of purpose and commitment of Mr Kuf­four whom he hinted has been monitoring from afar because of his development trajectory and the dedication he attaches to his work.

“Never in my 25 years on the Ofori Panin stool have I experienced such seamless and professional work of Ghana Post, than during the leader­ship of this young man.”

He hinted that all VVIP invitations numbering over 200 for his upcoming Grand Durbar over the weekend were diligently and profession­ally delivered in record time without any hitches.

Moreover, Mr Kuffour thanked the Okyenhene for his constant believe in the youth of Ghana including himself and his support over the last three years since he was appointed the Managing Director of Ghana Post.

He indicated that it had been very tough but he to­gether with his management team and Board under the inspirational leadership of his Sector Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, have been able to achieve monumental feats with Ghana Post.

He further noted that numerous friends and sup­porters expressed skepticism regarding his appointment as Managing Director of Ghana Post, with remarks such as, “Is Ghana Post still operational?”

He said such comments did not deter him; instead, they fueled his resolve to restore the once-thriving national institution to its former glory.

He expressed gratitude for the achievement and extended his sincere appreciation to the President for his trust and the opportunity provided.

Mr Bice Obour Osei Kuffour remarked that his experience at Ghana Post has imparted invaluable lessons that will significantly benefit his future endeavours in serv­ing Ghana.

BY TIMES REPORTER