Dr Bawumia will revitalise economy if elected – JA Kufuor

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, has expressed strong confidence in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to revitalise Ghana’s economy if elected in the upcoming December elections.
He stressed that Dr Bawumia’s impressive skills in economic management was a key factor in his endorsement.
Mr Kufuor commended Dr Bawumia for his previous success in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana, which notably contributed to the stabilisation of the local currency during Mr Kufuor’s time in office.
He emphasised that such expertise would be crucial in steering Ghana’s economy towards a more prosperous future.
Speaking to a group of journalists on Sunday, the former President urged Ghanaians to give their full support to Dr Bawumia.
He stressed the importance of a decisive vote, noting the candidate’s potential to drive the nation’s economic growth and development.
Mr Kufuor underscored his belief that Dr Bawumia was well-positioned to deliver the kind of economic transformation that Ghana needs, calling on the electorate to recognise his capabilities and back his vision for the country’s future.
“Given the current global circumstances, I firmly believe that Ghana’s economy will experience significant improvement if Bawumia is elected as President. With divine guidance, he is capable of delivering on this promise, and I encourage you to support his candidacy,” he said.
“I have observed his remarkable abilities in economic enhancement during my tenure, as he was integral to the Bank of Ghana’s team under Governor Dr Paul Acquah, contributing to the revival of the currency,” he stated.
