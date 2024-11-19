Dr Bawumia will revitalise economy if elected – JA Kufuor

Former President, John Agyekum Ku­fuor, has expressed strong confidence in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presi­dential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to revitalise Ghana’s economy if elected in the upcom­ing December elections.

He stressed that Dr Bawumia’s impressive skills in economic management was a key factor in his endorsement.

Mr Kufuor commended Dr Bawumia for his previous success in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana, which notably contribut­ed to the stabilisation of the local currency during Mr Kufuor’s time in office.

He emphasised that such ex­pertise would be crucial in steer­ing Ghana’s economy towards a more prosperous future.

Speaking to a group of journal­ists on Sunday, the former Pres­ident urged Ghanaians to give their full support to Dr Bawumia.

He stressed the importance of a decisive vote, noting the candidate’s potential to drive the nation’s economic growth and development.

Mr Kufuor underscored his belief that Dr Bawumia was well-positioned to deliver the kind of economic transformation that Ghana needs, calling on the electorate to recognise his capa­bilities and back his vision for the country’s future.

“Given the current global cir­cumstances, I firmly believe that Ghana’s economy will experi­ence significant improvement if Bawumia is elected as President. With divine guidance, he is capa­ble of delivering on this promise, and I encourage you to support his candidacy,” he said.

“I have observed his re­markable abilities in economic enhancement during my tenure, as he was integral to the Bank of Ghana’s team under Governor Dr Paul Acquah, contributing to the revival of the currency,” he stated.

—myjoyonline.com