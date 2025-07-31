Dr. Zenator Rawlings reminds AU of support as she begins journey as Ghana’s delegate to Pan-African Parliament

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has called on the African Union (AU) to continue supporting the Pan-African Parliament and the Parliament of Ghana with the needed resources.

Her call came after she took the oath of office as a Member of Ghana’s delegation to the Pan-African Parliament on Tuesday.

Dr. Rawlings said she is ready to contribute meaningfully to continental dialogue and lawmaking while working with fellow representatives from across Africa.

“I hope that moving forward, the African Union will continue to support the Pan-African Parliament and the Parliament of Ghana with the necessary resources in order for us to execute our mandate effectively and efficiently,” she said in a facebook post.

The Pan-African Parliament serves as the legislative arm of the African Union. It is made up of representatives from AU member states and aims to promote unity, democracy, and development across the continent.

By Jacob Aggrey