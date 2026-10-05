Dreams FC, Hearts share points

Accra Hearts of Oak and struggling Dreams FC on Saturday played goalless in their Matchday 5 Ghana Premier League (GPL) fixture honoured at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.



Winless Dreams FC, were chasing their first win of the season, while the Phobians were looking for their third.



Coming up against their former star man, John Antwi, Dreams FC came into the game with a strategy to keep the experienced forward at bay and prevent him from causing havoc.

Hearts John Antwi controls the ball away from Chris Yaovi (1)





Hearts started the game on an explosive note, with Henry Kweku Boateng threatening the hosts’ goal area, but defender Kofi Junior Kumah was quick to intercept the ball.



The battle was then fought in the middle of the field, with the Phobians occasionally weaving their way into the Dreams FC box. However, goalkeeper Rahman Osman dealt comfortably with the shots that came his way.



In the 40th minute, Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was called upon to parry the ball over the bar after Abdul Razak Salifu tried to lob it over him.



Three minutes later, a well-threaded pass from Mohammed Shaban found Salifu in the box, but the latter was unable to connect, leaving Hearts coach Nebojša Kapor fuming at his backline.



Back from the break, Coach Nebojša Kapor brought on Ivorian import Mamadou Kader Kourouma, together with Raphael Amponsah and Rockson Kyeremeh, to add bite to the attack.



On the hour mark, Amponsah found Yaw Amankwaa Baafi with a through pass from midfield, but goalkeeper Osman reacted quickly to clear the ball off his feet.



Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon brought on Bernard Kokonu to strengthen the midfield as the Phobians began to win most of the second balls.



Try as they did, neither side was able to find the back of the net, as they shared the spoils on the day.



Dreams FC firmly remained at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches, while Hearts moved up to fourth with eight points, pending other results.



Dreams FC will trek to Tamale to battle Karela United in Matchday 6, while Hearts host debutants Port City at the University of Ghana Stadium.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY



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