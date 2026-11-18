Controversial Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take responsibility for the Black Stars’ poor performance over the years, describing alleged practices within the team’s management as “big-time fraud”.

Speaking on Asempa FM yesterday, the musician questioned how public funds allocated to the national team are managed and called for an end to what he described as questionable practices within the team.

He argued that the Black Stars cannot perform well without the support of Ghanaians and urged football authorities to focus on building a competitive team rather than engaging in activities that do not improve the team’s performance.

He called for reforms in the management of the Black Stars, with emphasis on merit-based player selection, developing local talents and ending practices they believe are undermining the team.

Sports commentator, Country man Songo who also shared his views on the issue agreed with Shatta Wale’s concerns, arguing that players must be selected based on merit rather than personal interests.

He called for greater investment in the local league to develop home-based players and create healthy competition between them and their foreign-based counterparts.

He further questioned the continued presence of some members of the Black Stars’ management despite what he described as a lack of significant achievements over the years.

The commentator alleged that some management members who are not directly involved in playing football receive huge appearance fees, citing figures of US$50,000 and US$100,000.

He insisted that the GFA and the team’s management must be held accountable for their decisions, adding that taxpayers’ money used to finance the national team must be managed transparently.

By: Jacob Aggrey