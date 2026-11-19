Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of Ghana Armwrestling and Africa Armwrestling, over the weekend joined major stakeholder groups in Cairo, Egypt, to participate in discussions on the inclusion and retention of armwrestling as a recognised sports discipline on the programme of the African Games.

Mr Osei Asibey was there to make a case for the sport at a Technical Committee of the African Games (TCAG) meeting, which brought together the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Cairo 2027, the Union of African Sports Confederations (UCSA), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), the African Union Sports Commission (AUSC), continental sports federations and other key stakeholders in the organisation of the African Games.

The November 16–18 meeting deliberated on critical technical and organisational issues ahead of the next African Games, including proposed competition venues, sporting equipment requirements and qualification pathways for participating athletes and countries.

These discussions provided an important opportunity for continental federations to engage with the relevant authorities on the technical standards, facilities and preparations required to successfully stage their respective sporting disciplines.

For armwrestling, Mr Osei Asibey’s participation was particularly significant as he sought to reinforce the sport’s position on the African Games programme and highlight its growing importance across the continent.

His presentation focused on the remarkable growth of armwrestling in Africa, its increasing participation among African nations, the quality of athletes produced by the continent, the impressive performances of African pullers at international competitions and the qualification pathways.

Under his leadership, African armwrestling has witnessed significant growth, with countries such as Ghana, Mali, Benin, Egypt and South Africa making remarkable strides on the global stage, while several others, including Kenya, Mauritius, Senegal, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon, are experiencing significant development.

Mr Osei Asibey emphasised that armwrestling was a highly competitive international sport that promotes strength, discipline, technique, determination and sporting excellence.

The African Games remain one of the continent’s biggest multisport events, providing a platform for athletes and federations to showcase their abilities, develop talent and compete for continental honours.

For Mr Osei Asibey, the Cairo engagement for the 14th African Games, scheduled for August 20 to September 3, 2027, was an important opportunity to protect the interests of Africa Armwrestling and ensure that the achievements and aspirations of its athletes were given the recognition they deserved.

The Ghanaian sports administrator has consistently advocated greater opportunities for armwrestling and its athletes, believing that the sport has earned its place among Africa’s competitive sporting disciplines.

The global vice-president of the sport maintains that armwrestling deserves its place at the African Games and that Africa’s growing strength in the sport must not be overlooked.

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