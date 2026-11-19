The Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, has called on local and international investors to choose Ghana as their preferred investment destination, citing the country’s vast economic potential, political stability and ongoing reforms.

He said the country offered enormous investment opportunities in oil and gas, agriculture, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, tourism and pharmaceuticals, and urged investors to turn the interest generated at the just-ended Invest Ghana Summit 2026 into concrete business ventures.

“When you are ready to make your next investment, choose Ghana. Build here. Grow here,” he underlined.

Dr Debrah made the appeal in his closing remarks at the three-day summit, organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) on the theme: “Investing in Ghana’s New Economy: Building a Productive Economy that Creates Value and Competes Globally.”

He said the discussions had demonstrated Ghana’s readiness to build a more productive and competitive economy through increased local production, value addition and expanded access to international markets.

According to him, the government’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, together with the Big Push Infrastructure Programme, were designed to create the conditions needed for businesses to expand and industries to thrive.

Dr Debrah identified agriculture and agro-processing as key areas requiring investment, particularly in irrigation, mechanisation, modern storage, cold-chain facilities and food processing. Read More.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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