Drivers can record police during traffic stops under new road traffic rules – CUTS International

Drivers can use their mobile phones to record their interactions with police officers during traffic stops, and such recordings may be admitted as evidence in court under the new road traffic rules.

Director of the West Africa Regional Centre of CUTS International, Appiah Kusi Adomako, explained that the measure would help protect both motorists and police officers by providing a record of what happens during traffic stops.

He was speaking to Sam Lardy Anyenini on Joy News about the new road traffic rules.

Mr Adomako noted that some drivers who are stopped for offences such as overspeeding or jumping red lights often negotiate with police officers at the roadside, making it difficult for the state to properly document the offences.

He explained that the new system would help authorities collect data on traffic offences and identify drivers who repeatedly break the law.

According to him, a driver who repeatedly commits the same offence could eventually reach the threshold for sanctions, including the revocation or suspension of their driving licence and possible mandatory training.

He said the system would also help the police make better use of their resources.

Mr Adomako explained that under the automated system, police officers would not always have to take motorists to the police station after a traffic offence.

He noted that when an officer leaves a particular location to escort a driver to the police station, there could be no officer available to manage traffic at that location.

The use of technology, he added, would help reduce the need for such physical processes while providing authorities with evidence of traffic violations.

He further pointed out that the rules allow motorists to record their interactions with police officers during traffic stops using their phones.

“If a police officer stops you and you are recording the interaction with your phone, that can be admitted in court as evidence,” he explained.

Mr Adomako urged motorists to remain calm and inform officers that they are within their rights to record the interaction if an officer objects.

He noted that in some countries, police officers use body cameras to record such interactions and expressed hope that Ghana could adopt similar measures in the future.

He commended the Ghana Police Service for what he described as progress under the new Inspector General of Police, while stressing that more work remained to be done.

By: Jacob Aggrey