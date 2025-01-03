Drones to be prohibited at President – elect inauguration January 7

The operation of drones at the Black Star Square and its surroundings areas during the swearing-in of the President elect, Mr John Dramani Mahama, January 7, will be prohibited.

The announcement of the restriction was contained a press statement issued and signed by the Acting Chief Director at the Ministry of Information, Lily Fati Soale and copied the Ghanaian Times on Thursday.

“The Ministry of National Security announces the a directive prohibiting the use of drones at the presidential inauguration ceremony on 7th January, 2024.

“The Ministry forbids the operation of drones at the Black Star Square and its surroundings areas during the ceremony. This restriction applies to all types of drones, including recreational and commercial ones” the statement read.

“During the inauguration ceremony, this directive seeks to ensure the safety and security of visiting gusts, dignitaries and the public”, it added.

The Ministry of National Security, the statement said, was committed to providing a safe and secured environment for the event, and also urged all drone operators to cooperate with the directive and respect security measures outlines for the swearing-in in ceremony.

BY TIMES REPORTER